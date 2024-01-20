Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Reshuffles Cabinet, Changes Portfolios for Three RJD Ministers

In a significant political manoeuvre, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has reshuffled his cabinet, resulting in the alteration of portfolios for three ministers hailing from his coalition partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This development, which comes in the wake of reported controversies within the Education Department, has sparked a fresh wave of discussion about the dynamics of the coalition.

Advertisment

Chandra Shekhar, who was previously entrusted with the role of Education Minister, has been reassigned to the position of Sugarcane Industries Minister. This move comes after Shekhar found himself at the centre of the limelight due to ongoing issues within his department. The Sugarcane Industries portfolio was previously managed by Alok Mehta, who has now been appointed as the new Education Minister.

Additional Responsibilities and Immediate Effect

Lalit Kumar Yadav, who formerly oversaw the Education Department, has been assigned the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, alongside his existing oversight of the Public Health Engineering Department. The reshuffle was implemented immediately following the orders of the Governor of Bihar, under the powers granted by Article 166 (3) of the Constitution of India and the Executive Rules framed under it.

These changes within the cabinet, the result of a rare rejig, signal a potential shift in the internal dynamics of the ruling coalition. The orders, as per the official notification, will remain in effect until further notice. The reshuffle, and its immediate implementation, hints at the evolving political strategies of the Chief Minister and his coalition partner, the RJD, as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of governance.