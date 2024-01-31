Bigelow's Donations to Trump: A Spotlight on Campaign Finance

Hotelier Robert Bigelow's recent donation of $1 million to Donald Trump for his legal fees and subsequent commitment to donate an additional $20 million to a pro-Trump outside group for campaign purposes has brought campaign finance into the limelight. Bigelow's significant financial support for Trump is indicative of the unusual role that political donors play in Trump's legal battles, a situation that is increasingly becoming a cause for concern.

Bigelow's Financial Support for Trump

Bigelow has expressed sympathy for Trump, stating his belief that the former president is unfairly targeted in the ongoing criminal cases against him. Despite the rapidly mounting legal costs and potential significant fines arising from recent verdicts and pending rulings, Trump and his team are actively seeking wealthy benefactors to support his legal fees. Bigelow, after a lengthy dinner with Trump, expressed confidence in the former president's ability to navigate crises.

The Question of Transparency

Questions are now being raised about Trump's reliance on donors and his self-professed wealth due to the lack of transparency regarding the destination of donations. Trump's political action committees (PACs) reportedly spent about $50 million in donor money on his legal bills last year. Adding to the confusion, Trump has been directing 10% of donations raised through Save America to a PAC that primarily pays his lawyers.

Political Donations in the Spotlight

Bigelow's donations to Trump are not the only political donations making headlines. Other notable financial transactions include Jeff Yass' nearly $5 million contribution to American Exceptionalism, a super PAC supporting Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as his contributions to super PACs supporting Tim Scott and Chris Christie. Self-funding campaigns are also a topic of interest, with Representative Dean Phillips self-funding his campaign with $4 million. The Republican National Committee's meeting in Las Vegas to discuss strategies for the 2024 election and the Federal Election Commission's filings revealing significant contributions to various campaigns only add to the intrigue surrounding campaign finance leading up to the U.S. elections.