Biden's Unexpected Effectiveness: A Look at U.S. Economic and Foreign Policy Changes

U.S. President Joe Biden, at an age when many are contemplating retirement, is actively reshaping the landscape of American governance. His strategy, though marked by occasional verbal missteps, has proven effective in navigating a highly polarized political terrain, resulting in significant changes in both U.S. economic and foreign policy. Importantly, these alterations have implications not just domestically, but also for neighboring countries, most notably Mexico, a primary trade partner.

Biden and Reagan: A Comparative Lens

Interestingly, Biden’s leadership style has invoked comparisons with former President Ronald Reagan. Despite their ideological differences - Reagan’s staunch conservatism versus Biden’s moderate liberalism, they share certain attributes. Neither are intellectuals nor do they pretend to be. They are driven by clear principles rather than grandiose theories, allowing them to effectively communicate their policies and rally support. Yet, their political philosophies lead them down different paths.

A Shift in U.S. Economic Policy

Biden’s approach to economic policy marks a significant departure from the traditional U.S. role as a global economic driver. He has pivoted towards a more inward-looking industrial policy that emphasizes support for unionized labor. This shift is evident in the recently passed legislation known as the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024. This bill, which aims to provide relief to lower-income families by increasing the Child Tax Credit and extending some business tax credits, received rare bipartisan support. It passed in the House with a 357 to 70 vote, with 188 Democrats and 169 Republicans voting in favor.

Implications for Mexico

These changes in U.S. policy have profound implications for Mexico, given its status as a major trade partner. As the U.S. turns inward, it remains to be seen how this will affect the dynamics of U.S.-Mexico trade and the broader economic relationship between the two nations. Biden’s presidency, marked by unexpected effectiveness and a clear, principle-driven approach, continues to reshape the U.S. and its relationships across the globe.