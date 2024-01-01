Biden’s Track Record: A Review of Promises Kept and Broken

President Biden’s tenure has been marked by a blend of legislative triumphs and disappointments, casting a spotlight on his 2020 campaign promises as he readies himself for a possible 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

This assessment of Biden’s performance is crucial as he aligns himself for the forthcoming election cycle, juxtaposing his accomplishments and unfulfilled objectives with those of his predecessor.

Biden’s Student Loan Promise: A Mixed Bag

The Biden administration’s pledge to provide at least $10,000 in loan forgiveness to all borrowers hit a roadblock when the Supreme Court deemed it illegal. Despite this setback, the administration unveiled a new income-driven repayment plan and is strategizing an alternative method for widespread debt relief.

The SAVE IDR plan, launched in August, aims to reduce payments for undergraduate borrowers from 10 percent of discretionary income to 5 percent by the summer of 2024. In addition, Biden has outlined a Plan B for his student loan scheme, which involves navigating the Higher Education Act’s negotiated rulemaking process and focusing on specific categories of borrowers.

Although the administration has written off $132 billion in student loans, it remains to be seen whether these measures will meet the expectations of student loan borrowers to whom Biden promised $10,000 in relief.

The Challenge of Engaging Younger Voters

Biden’s popularity among younger voters is on the wane, with many suggesting they may abstain from the next election or back third-party candidates. There is no one-size-fits-all strategy to captivate younger voters.

They might lean towards progressive values but they are not staunchly loyal to the Democratic Party and have little faith in traditional institutions. Younger voters are issue and value-oriented, rather than being swayed by candidates’ personalities, and are more inclined to vote on issues that resonate with them, such as abortion rights.

Public Perception of Biden’s Performance

Following a recent poll that showed Biden’s approval rating dipping below 40% for the fifth time this year, Americans in several cities graded his 2023 performance. The President’s approval rating is the lowest among modern presidents vying for re-election at this juncture in their terms.

Former President Trump had a 45% approval rating at this stage in his presidency, while former President Obama was at 43%. Some Americans offered advice for Biden, suggesting that he concentrate on unifying the country and prioritizing the needs of the middle class and those beneath it.