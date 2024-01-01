en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Biden’s Track Record: A Review of Promises Kept and Broken

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Biden’s Track Record: A Review of Promises Kept and Broken

President Biden’s tenure has been marked by a blend of legislative triumphs and disappointments, casting a spotlight on his 2020 campaign promises as he readies himself for a possible 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

This assessment of Biden’s performance is crucial as he aligns himself for the forthcoming election cycle, juxtaposing his accomplishments and unfulfilled objectives with those of his predecessor.

Biden’s Student Loan Promise: A Mixed Bag

The Biden administration’s pledge to provide at least $10,000 in loan forgiveness to all borrowers hit a roadblock when the Supreme Court deemed it illegal. Despite this setback, the administration unveiled a new income-driven repayment plan and is strategizing an alternative method for widespread debt relief.

The SAVE IDR plan, launched in August, aims to reduce payments for undergraduate borrowers from 10 percent of discretionary income to 5 percent by the summer of 2024. In addition, Biden has outlined a Plan B for his student loan scheme, which involves navigating the Higher Education Act’s negotiated rulemaking process and focusing on specific categories of borrowers.

Although the administration has written off $132 billion in student loans, it remains to be seen whether these measures will meet the expectations of student loan borrowers to whom Biden promised $10,000 in relief.

The Challenge of Engaging Younger Voters

Biden’s popularity among younger voters is on the wane, with many suggesting they may abstain from the next election or back third-party candidates. There is no one-size-fits-all strategy to captivate younger voters.

They might lean towards progressive values but they are not staunchly loyal to the Democratic Party and have little faith in traditional institutions. Younger voters are issue and value-oriented, rather than being swayed by candidates’ personalities, and are more inclined to vote on issues that resonate with them, such as abortion rights.

Public Perception of Biden’s Performance

Following a recent poll that showed Biden’s approval rating dipping below 40% for the fifth time this year, Americans in several cities graded his 2023 performance. The President’s approval rating is the lowest among modern presidents vying for re-election at this juncture in their terms.

Former President Trump had a 45% approval rating at this stage in his presidency, while former President Obama was at 43%. Some Americans offered advice for Biden, suggesting that he concentrate on unifying the country and prioritizing the needs of the middle class and those beneath it.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Axelrod Warns Against Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Ballot

By BNN Correspondents

Intensified Israel-Hamas Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis and a Proposal for Aid

By BNN Correspondents

Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024

By Geeta Pillai

President Biden's New Year's Eve Interview Raises Questions Amidst Significant Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Libya's HNEC Kickstarts First Phase of Municipal Council Elections ...
@Elections · 7 mins
Libya's HNEC Kickstarts First Phase of Municipal Council Elections ...
heart comment 0
Imran Khan Barred from Legislative Elections Following Graft Conviction

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan Barred from Legislative Elections Following Graft Conviction
President Bola Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into Law

By Israel Ojoko

President Bola Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into Law
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide in the Gaza Strip: An International Crisis Looms

By Israel Ojoko

Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide in the Gaza Strip: An International Crisis Looms
Opposition Leader Succes Masra Appointed Prime Minister of Chad’s Transitional Government

By Israel Ojoko

Opposition Leader Succes Masra Appointed Prime Minister of Chad's Transitional Government
Latest Headlines
World News
United Cup Update: Poland Advances to Quarter-Finals with Swiatek Leading Charge
11 seconds
United Cup Update: Poland Advances to Quarter-Finals with Swiatek Leading Charge
Ellie Sitch: From Near-Fatal Car Crash to Fundraising Runner
59 seconds
Ellie Sitch: From Near-Fatal Car Crash to Fundraising Runner
Boston Rings in New Year 2024 with Midnight Miracle Babies
1 min
Boston Rings in New Year 2024 with Midnight Miracle Babies
Packers' Aaron Jones Shows Restraint in Postgame Brawl Following Victory Over Vikings
2 mins
Packers' Aaron Jones Shows Restraint in Postgame Brawl Following Victory Over Vikings
The Decadent Delight: Dark Chocolate Outshines Milk and White in Nutrition
2 mins
The Decadent Delight: Dark Chocolate Outshines Milk and White in Nutrition
David Axelrod Warns Against Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Ballot
2 mins
David Axelrod Warns Against Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Ballot
runDisney Marathons: Where Racing Meets Disney Magic
3 mins
runDisney Marathons: Where Racing Meets Disney Magic
Intensified Israel-Hamas Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis and a Proposal for Aid
5 mins
Intensified Israel-Hamas Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis and a Proposal for Aid
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
6 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
6 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
15 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
19 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
25 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app