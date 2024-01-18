President Biden Top Asia Trade Official Sarah Bianchi Resigns, Impacting Ongoing Negotiations

The Biden administration's top trade official for Asia, Sarah Bianchi, is stepping down from her role at the U.S. Trade Representative's office, a development that could impact ongoing trade negotiations. Bianchi, who has had oversight of regions such as Asia and Africa and sectors like investment, services, textiles, and industrial competitiveness, has been a pivotal figure in U.S. trade diplomacy.

Bianchi has long been an advisor to President Joe Biden, contributing to his economic and domestic policy teams during his vice presidency. Her tenure at the USTR's office saw her handling intricate trade discussions with China, Taiwan, and countries part of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The news of her resignation was first reported by Axios and later confirmed by a source.

Unsuccessful Trade Deal and Resignation

Her departure comes on the heels of an unsuccessful attempt by USTR negotiators to finalize a trade deal within the IPEF ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit in November. Bianchi had previously stated that the IPEF member countries would need to recalibrate their negotiations in 2024. However, she acknowledged the challenges of undertaking such a process in an election year.

Her resignation follows that of Jayme White, another deputy to USTR Katherine Tai, who was in charge of trade engagement with regions including Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The departure of these key figures, including Bianchi, could potentially impact the U.S.'s ongoing trade agenda.

Furthermore, the exit of Mike Pyle, deputy national security adviser for international economics at the White House National Security Council, could also pose challenges to the implementation of Biden’s global trade agenda, notably the negotiations of the IPEF. Pyle has been a staunch advocate for shifting away from traditional trade negotiations and instead utilizing federal money to catalyze private investments in infrastructure projects across the developing world.