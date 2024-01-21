Biden's Support Among Black Voters Dwindles as 2024 Presidential Race Approaches

As the 2024 presidential elections draw closer, recent surveys are suggesting a shift in the political landscape. Once a stronghold for President Joe Biden, his support among Black voters appears to be waning. In the 2020 election, an impressive 92% of Black voters rallied behind Biden. However, a recent GenForward survey paints a different picture for the approaching election. If the polls were held today, a mere 63% of Black voters would back Biden, a significant drop from his previous stronghold. Interestingly, 17% are leaning towards former President Donald Trump, and 20% are considering other candidates.

Declining Support and Age Concerns

The decline in support for Biden is not isolated to the Black voters. Surveys conducted by the New York Times/Siena College and Yahoo News/YouGov reflect a similar trend. In these theoretical 2024 matchups, Trump is garnering 22% of the Black vote, while Biden is left with 66%. One of the factors contributing to this shift could be concerns about Biden's age. The GenForward survey revealed that 28% of the respondents were 'very concerned' about his age.

Divided Opinions and Future Implications

Moreover, Black voters are sharply divided over whether Biden should pursue another term, with a near-even split of 50% in favor and 49% against. This division of opinion does not bode well for the Democratic party, particularly given that crucial states like Michigan are showcasing similar trends. A recent Newsweek poll shows that nearly half of Michigan voters disapprove of Biden's performance. Losing support in these critical areas could potentially flip them back to the Republicans.

International Relations and Domestic Challenges

On the international front, Biden's policy towards Israel during the Gaza war has also drawn criticism, further impacting his approval ratings. At home, he faces challenges from new voters and conservative Christian voters, whose alignment with Trump's policies on key issues such as abortion restrictions and LGBTQ rights is strengthening Trump's position.

In conclusion, the diminishing support for Biden, coupled with the rise in Trump's popularity amongst Black voters, suggests an intriguing run-up to the 2024 presidential race. It will be interesting to observe how the Democratic party responds to these shifting winds and what strategies they will adopt to regain their lost ground.