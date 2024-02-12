Biden's Strained Relations with Netanyahu Amid Gaza Conflict: Pressure Mounts for Peace

President Joe Biden's frustration is palpable. His attempts to convince Israel, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to alter military tactics in Gaza have hit a wall. In private conversations, Biden has expressed contempt for Netanyahu, going so far as to call him an "asshole."

Rising Civilian Casualties and the Elusive Peace Agreement

The growing number of civilian casualties and the lack of progress towards a peace agreement have amplified Biden's frustration. Despite his displeasure, Biden has not made any significant policy shifts. However, he has contemplated options such as postponing U.S. weapons sales to Israel and recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

Biden's critique of Netanyahu's desire to prolong the conflict to maintain his grip on power has further strained relations. Amidst this tension, efforts to secure a pact for a long-term ceasefire continue.

Evidence of Unlawful Attacks

In a recent report, Amnesty International presented fresh evidence of deadly unlawful attacks in the occupied Gaza Strip by Israeli forces. These attacks have resulted in the killing of at least 95 civilians, including 42 children, in a series of strikes targeting residential buildings with no indication of legitimate military objectives.

Despite Israeli forces' claims of heightened precautions, they have failed to provide effective warnings, leading to the obliteration of entire families seeking refuge in supposed safe areas. The evidence collected underscores the urgency for an immediate ceasefire and comprehensive arms embargo on all parties involved in the conflict.

The Pressure on Netanyahu

The Israeli military's recent rescue of two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip has not eased the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The humanitarian crisis deepens as casualties continue to mount, and efforts to retrieve remaining hostages persist.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces increasing pressure to make a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages. This pressure is exacerbated by rifts within Israel over military strategies. Despite the challenges, Biden continues his efforts to persuade Israel to delay actions and consider alternatives.

As of February 12, 2024, the situation remains tense and volatile, with the potential for further escalation ever-present. The international community watches anxiously, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.