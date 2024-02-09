During his recent visit to Ireland, President Biden met with a reserved reception. The Irish people extended respect but held back on the enthusiasm that previous presidents had enjoyed. Despite his lack of charisma, Biden was seen as a reliable figure in the post-Trump era, with a favorable approach towards Russia's war with Ukraine and a recovering American economy.

A Steady Hand in Unsteady Times

Biden's presidency has been marked by a steady hand, particularly in the face of international crises. His stance on Russia's war with Ukraine has earned him respect globally. Domestically, the economy is showing signs of recovery, providing a sense of stability after the tumultuous Trump years.

However, Biden's administration is not without its faults. The lack of a clear succession plan within the Democratic party and concerns about his age have raised questions about the future of American leadership.

Questions of Integrity

"I did not know they were there," Biden stated, regarding classified documents found in his possession after his tenure as vice-president. A Department of Justice Special Counsel report concluded that while Biden had improperly kept classified documents related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, it would be challenging to convict him due to his diminished memory.

Biden's role in Israel's actions in Gaza has also drawn criticism. Despite defending his role as the one who did the most to bring aid into Gaza, he simultaneously sanctioned hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons sales to Israel and suspended funding to UNRWA, the only organization capable of providing lifesaving aid to the Palestinian population.

The Gaza Genocide Case

On January 11, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began public hearings on a genocide case against Israel following South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The ICJ issued an interim order demanding Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

However, Israel continues to defy the ruling, reducing the number of aid trucks entering Gaza by 40% since the ICJ decision, causing a crisis for essential items such as medicines and health supplies. The UN warns that 2.2 million people in Gaza are facing famine due to intense Israeli attacks.

Since January 26, 2024, Israel has killed 1,625 Palestinians and injured at least 2,660 in the Gaza Strip alone within just 13 days. Despite being accused of genocide and war crimes, Israel has continued to target healthcare facilities and forcibly displace 2 million Palestinians, with more than half seeking refuge in Rafah, where the Israeli government is now signaling a ground attack.

Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's communications director, has accused Israel of perpetrating cultural genocide in Gaza by systematically erasing Palestinian heritage. Altun condemned Israel's genocidal rhetoric and conduct of war, emphasizing that such actions are aimed at undermining the very essence of Palestinian identity and culture. He also criticized Israel's displacement of Palestinian civilians from Gaza and called on the international community to stand against these actions.

According to local health authorities, at least 27,840 Palestinians have been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught. About 85 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and all of them are food insecure.

As President Biden grapples with domestic and international challenges, the world watches, hoping for steady leadership in unsteady times. Yet, the question remains: Can Biden effectively address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while navigating the complex political landscape?

The Irish people's reserved reception of Biden during his recent visit may reflect a global sentiment - respect for his steady hand, but caution regarding his ability to navigate the complexities of today's world. As the genocide case against Israel unfolds, Biden's response will undoubtedly shape his legacy and the future of American leadership on the global stage.