Biden's State Dinner: Delaware Wine Set to Make History?

In a twist that could shake up the world of diplomacy and wine, President Joe Biden is considering breaking with tradition by serving Delaware wine at the upcoming State Dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on April 10.

An Unlikely Union: Delaware Wine and the White House

Despite a long-standing tradition of serving American wines at State Dinners, dating back to President Gerald Ford's administration, Delaware's limited number of wineries—only five—has kept its wines off the prestigious tables.

However, the 'Delaware' grape, popular in Japan, may just be the ticket to forging a symbolic connection with the guest country. The potential wine choice is a nod to the power of shared history and cultural ties, even in the most unexpected of places.

Wine with a Side of Diplomacy

Frederick J. Ryan Jr., author of 'Wine and the White House: A History,' notes that wine choices at State Dinners often reflect the ties between the United States and the visitor's country. In the first State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, for instance, wines with French connections were served.

Ryan's book, published by the White House Historical Association and set for a second edition release on February 16, explores the relationship between American presidents and wine culture. It offers anecdotes and a history of State Dinners, as well as insights from White House wine experts, like the ideal serving temperatures for different wines.

Biden, like some of his recent predecessors, is a teetotaler and toasts with non-alcoholic beverages. Yet, the significance of wine in the White House remains—a testament to the subtle interplay of diplomacy, tradition, and culture.

From Prohibition to Present: The Evolution of White House Wine Traditions

Ryan also delves into the impact of Prohibition on White House wine traditions in an upcoming issue of the White House History Quarterly magazine. The book's proceeds benefit the White House Historical Association, a reminder of the enduring connection between wine and the history of the American presidency.

As April 10 approaches, all eyes will be on the carefully curated menu for the State Dinner. Will Delaware wine make its debut, bridging the gap between the small state and the global stage? Only time will tell.

In the dance of diplomacy, the choice of wine may seem a minor detail, but its resonance can echo far beyond the dinner table, weaving stories of history, culture, and connection.