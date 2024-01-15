Biden’s Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023

Amidst the political hustle and bustle of 2024, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has reported an impressive financial milestone. The campaign, in collaboration with Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, the Democratic National Committee, and two joint fundraising committees, has amassed over $97 million in contributions during the final quarter of 2023. This fundraising feat has propelled the campaign’s total cash to a record-breaking $117 million, laying a robust financial foundation for Biden’s reelection bid.

Unprecedented Fundraising Success

The Biden-Harris operation, fueled by what they describe as ‘early, sustained support,’ views this fundraising achievement as a testament to their reach and resonance with key communities. The average grassroots contribution stood at $41.88, gathered from close to a million supporters making 2.3 million individual donations. Grassroots enthusiasm and support from influential donors across Washington, Boston, and California have propelled this fundraising success, which surpasses that of any Democratic candidate at this point in the election cycle.

‘Cup of Joe’ and the Power of Engagement

Apart from traditional fundraising strategies, the campaign has also leveraged novel initiatives such as the ‘Cup of Joe’ contest. This innovative fundraising contest has infused an additional $3 million into the campaign’s coffers, further highlighting the campaign’s ability to engage and mobilize its supporter base. The Biden-Harris operation has also expanded its email list by 15%, a strategic move that could significantly bolster future fundraising efforts.

Challenges Ahead Despite Financial Milestone

Despite this financial highpoint, President Biden’s reelection bid is not without its challenges. His approval ratings have dipped to 40%, a factor that could potentially impede his reelection prospects. Moreover, while the Biden campaign’s fundraising figures are undoubtedly impressive, they are not unrivaled. Former President Donald Trump’s fundraising figures for the same period have yet to be disclosed. However, a glance back at the 2019 fourth-quarter figures offers some perspective: Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee had raised $125 million, starting 2020 with a formidable $156 million in cash — numbers that surpass Biden’s current figures.