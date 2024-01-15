en English
Elections

Biden’s Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign made headlines as it amassed a record-breaking $97 million in contributions during the fourth quarter of 2023. These funds have swelled the campaign’s cash reserves to a substantial $117 million, an unprecedented figure for a Democratic presidential candidate at this stage in the election cycle. The campaign credits its financial success to the overwhelming support from nearly 1 million donors, with a whopping 97% of contributions being less than $200.

Campaign Strategy

The Biden camp has shown a strong focus on online fundraising, setting the stage for the ‘Cup of Joe’ contest that alone raised over $3 million. The innovative approach to fundraising has resonated with the campaign’s supporters, resulting in a 15% increase in its active subscriber email list within the same quarter. The growth of this list could potentially unlock further donations in the future, bolstering the campaign’s financial standing even further.

Challenges Ahead

Despite their impressive fundraising achievements, the Biden campaign is not without its challenges. The President’s approval rating has taken a hit, with an NBC News survey from November showing a drop to 40%. As the campaign moves forward, strategic efforts will need to be made to address this decline and regain public approval.

Comparison with Trump’s Campaign

Looking back at the 2020 reelection campaign of former President Donald Trump, Biden’s fundraising figures seem less illustrious. At the same point in his campaign, Trump reported an overwhelming $125 million in contributions with $156 million cash on hand. However, Trump’s fundraising figures for the last quarter have not yet been made public, leaving room for speculation on the financial standing of his likely upcoming campaign.

Elections Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

