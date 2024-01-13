en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Biden’s Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:56 am EST
Biden’s Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is strategically bolstering its national staff. The recent hires and promotions exhibit a drive to strengthen the campaign ahead of the upcoming general election. This comes on the heels of concerns raised by Democratic operatives about the pace of staff buildup, particularly in key swing states.

New Appointments to Biden’s Campaign

Andy Crystal, known for his research work on ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ and ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,’ is set to serve as the campaign’s research director. Alongside him, Lauren Hitt, former communications director for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will take on the role of a senior spokesperson. Kevin Munoz, an early participant in Biden’s reelection team, has been promoted to senior spokesman. These appointments follow the campaign’s earlier pronouncement hiring a battleground states director and top aides in North Carolina.

Biden’s Election Message and Hispanic Outreach

Biden’s election-year message is primarily addressing voter concerns about affordability and high prices. The aim is to amplify his economic case to voters by underlining his efforts to lower prices of household goods and initiate a new housing affordability push. However, polling suggests a weakening support from Hispanic voters for Biden in a hypothetical rematch against Trump. Despite this, the Biden campaign is dedicated to convincing Latino voters and has launched the earliest and most substantial paid media operation targeting Hispanic voters in presidential election history.

Investments and Initiatives in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire

Biden recently visited the Lehigh Valley to highlight his economic accomplishments and interact with local small businesses. The Biden-Harris Administration has announced substantial public infrastructure and clean energy investments in Pennsylvania, bolstering the local economy. Despite Biden’s reelection campaign opting not to put his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot, multiple Cabinet secretaries have been visiting New Hampshire to highlight federal investments and initiatives in the state. These visits aim to illustrate how the Biden administration has supported the people of New Hampshire with clean energy incentives, telecommunication system grants, mental health care access, and more.

Upcoming Challenges and Developments for 2024

2024 promises to be a challenging year for the EPA in implementing key Biden administration environmental rules, including protections on air, climate, and water. The agency is also set to manage historic funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Regulatory programs for climate pollution, wetlands protections, air quality, and drinking water are all on the calendar for the coming year. The Supreme Court is also anticipated to weigh in on a crucial EPA rule intended to reduce cross-state air pollution.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
13 mins ago
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
In a recent revelation, Igor Strelkov, also known as Igor Ivanovich Girkin, has forecasted a significant shift in the military mobilization strategy. This former Russian Army officer, currently under arrest on charges of extremism, has long been a controversial figure, with a conviction for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 under his belt. Military Mobilization:
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
59 mins ago
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
1 hour ago
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
28 mins ago
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
40 mins ago
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
57 mins ago
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
54 seconds
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
2 mins
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
2 mins
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
2 mins
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
3 mins
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
3 mins
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
4 mins
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
4 mins
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app