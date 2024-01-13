Biden’s Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is strategically bolstering its national staff. The recent hires and promotions exhibit a drive to strengthen the campaign ahead of the upcoming general election. This comes on the heels of concerns raised by Democratic operatives about the pace of staff buildup, particularly in key swing states.

New Appointments to Biden’s Campaign

Andy Crystal, known for his research work on ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ and ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,’ is set to serve as the campaign’s research director. Alongside him, Lauren Hitt, former communications director for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will take on the role of a senior spokesperson. Kevin Munoz, an early participant in Biden’s reelection team, has been promoted to senior spokesman. These appointments follow the campaign’s earlier pronouncement hiring a battleground states director and top aides in North Carolina.

Biden’s Election Message and Hispanic Outreach

Biden’s election-year message is primarily addressing voter concerns about affordability and high prices. The aim is to amplify his economic case to voters by underlining his efforts to lower prices of household goods and initiate a new housing affordability push. However, polling suggests a weakening support from Hispanic voters for Biden in a hypothetical rematch against Trump. Despite this, the Biden campaign is dedicated to convincing Latino voters and has launched the earliest and most substantial paid media operation targeting Hispanic voters in presidential election history.

Investments and Initiatives in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire

Biden recently visited the Lehigh Valley to highlight his economic accomplishments and interact with local small businesses. The Biden-Harris Administration has announced substantial public infrastructure and clean energy investments in Pennsylvania, bolstering the local economy. Despite Biden’s reelection campaign opting not to put his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot, multiple Cabinet secretaries have been visiting New Hampshire to highlight federal investments and initiatives in the state. These visits aim to illustrate how the Biden administration has supported the people of New Hampshire with clean energy incentives, telecommunication system grants, mental health care access, and more.

Upcoming Challenges and Developments for 2024

2024 promises to be a challenging year for the EPA in implementing key Biden administration environmental rules, including protections on air, climate, and water. The agency is also set to manage historic funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Regulatory programs for climate pollution, wetlands protections, air quality, and drinking water are all on the calendar for the coming year. The Supreme Court is also anticipated to weigh in on a crucial EPA rule intended to reduce cross-state air pollution.