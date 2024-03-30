Biden's Re-election Jeopardy: US Public Sours on Israel Support Amid Gaza Crisis

US President Joe Biden faces an uphill battle for re-election as American support for Israel's policy in Gaza wanes, influenced by a recent Gallup poll revealing a significant shift in public opinion. This change comes amid Israel's controversial military actions in Gaza, leading to widespread criticism and protests across the United States. Political analyst Abayomi Azikiwe predicts this shift could cost Biden dearly in the upcoming election, highlighting a growing solidarity movement within the US for Palestine.

Shifting Sands of Public Opinion

According to Gallup, support for Israel's actions in Gaza has plummeted from 50 percent to 36 percent since November, with 55 percent of Americans now opposing the war. This dramatic shift reflects a broader awareness of the situation's brutality, as highlighted by Azikiwe. The increased visibility of Israel's aggressive tactics has sparked a significant solidarity movement within the US, challenging the Biden administration's stance and pushing for a change in policy.

Biden's Balancing Act

Despite growing domestic pressure, the Biden administration has continued to authorize significant arms shipments to Israel, including bombs and F-35 fighter jets. This has led to accusations of facilitating genocide, earning Biden the moniker 'Genocide Joe' among critics. The administration's actions contrast sharply with the calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian support for Gaza, causing Biden's approval ratings to suffer. The political ramifications of this situation are becoming increasingly apparent, with primary voters in several states expressing their disapproval by voting 'uncommitted.'

Implications for the Future

The changing dynamics of US public opinion and the international community's response to the Gaza crisis represent a critical juncture for Biden and US foreign policy. As the situation evolves, the administration faces the challenge of reconciling its strategic interests with the growing demand for a humanitarian approach to the conflict. The outcome of this delicate balancing act could very well determine Biden's political future and the broader direction of US involvement in Middle East affairs.