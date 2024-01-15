en English
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
In a striking show of financial might, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign amassed a staggering $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This impressive sum, indicating a record amount for a Democratic presidential candidate at this stage of the election cycle, underscores the substantial backing Biden has secured as he gears up for the potential electoral challenge.

A Robust Campaign Treasury

The accumulation of such significant funds will be key in financing advertising, outreach, and other critical campaign activities, all of which are vital for a competitive race. The campaign now boasts a war chest of $117 million, making it well-equipped for the 2024 electoral battle. The fundraising quarter has been declared Biden’s strongest yet, giving him a leg up over potential Republican rivals.

Grassroots Support and Innovative Strategies

Notably, small-dollar donors contributed significantly to the campaign, with 1 million supporters making 2.3 million donations since Biden’s re-election campaign announcement. The average grassroots donation in the fourth quarter stood at $41.88. Innovative online fundraising strategies, including a contest dubbed ‘Cup of Joe’, helped raise over $3 million, demonstrating the campaign’s effective engagement with supporters.

Setting the Stage for an Intense Competition

The collection of such an enormous sum is indicative of the high stakes involved in the upcoming election and the intense competition expected. Former President Donald Trump’s fundraising numbers for the last quarter remain undisclosed, but in 2019, Trump and the Republican National Committee reported a combined haul of $125 million, significantly more than Biden’s current figure. As Republicans prepare to kick off their primary contests, Biden’s fundraising haul sets the stage for an electoral showdown of historic proportions.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

