Biden's Private Vulgarity towards Trump Contradicts Public Decency Stance

In a revelation that has sparked controversy, President Joe Biden has reportedly used vulgar language in private conversations to describe former President Donald Trump, contradicting his public commitment to civility and decency in politics. According to the report, Biden's private remarks about Trump include referring to him as a "sick f---" and a "f---ing a--hole."

Biden's Call for Decency

On his first day in office, Biden emphasised on the importance of respect and warned his staff members that any disrespectful behavior would lead to immediate termination. However, reports suggest that away from public scrutiny, Biden has been prone to outbursts and 'angry interrogations' of his staff.

Contrasting Public Persona and Private Behavior

The contrast between Biden's public persona and his private behavior has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents. The Trump campaign labelled Biden's private remarks as disrespectful to the presidency and to the American people. Biden's comments have also received condemnation from conservatives on social media.

White House Response

Asked to comment on the president's use of vulgar language, the White House referred to media coverage of Biden's language as 'snowflake.' This response, however, has done little to quell the controversy surrounding Biden's private comments about Trump.