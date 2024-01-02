en English
Politics

Biden Outlines Israel’s Role in Postwar Gaza with Historical Context

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
President Biden has articulated a series of principles guiding Israel’s posture in any potential postwar scenarios in Gaza: an absolute ‘no’ to forced relocation of Palestinians, reoccupation by Israel, imposition of a siege or blockade, and territorial reduction. An unstated fifth ‘no’ exists: Jews not residing in Gaza. While the current administration hasn’t unequivocally demanded that a future Palestinian government permit Jews to coexist peacefully alongside Arabs in Gaza, history offers precedents for such cohabitation.

In the annals of modern history, a considerable Jewish community thrived in Gaza as early as the 1500s. A resurgence of Jewish migration to the region occurred in the late 19th century under Ottoman rule, leading to the establishment of a flourishing trade community. This Jewish presence in Gaza, however, dwindled following the Arab riots of 1929.

Modern Jewish Settlements in Gaza

Subsequent to Israel’s capture of Gaza from Egypt in 1967, Jewish settlements known as Gush Katif were established, attracting thousands of Jews. The settlements persisted until 2005, when Israel’s army, coupled with its civilian population, withdrew from Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the need for the State of Palestine to assume full responsibility over the West Bank and Gaza in the post-war scenario. US officials have been in dialogue with Israeli counterparts, discussing the future of Gaza and post-war plans, with a focus on averting a governance and security vacuum in Gaza.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

