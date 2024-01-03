en English
Health

Biden’s Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis

In the wake of his seven-day holiday in the US Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden appeared to exhibit signs of unsteadiness and confusion, according to renowned body language expert, Judi James. The President had been vacationing at a luxury villa owned by Democratic donors, Bill and Connie Neville, a respite that arrived amidst escalating concerns over US border control and migration.

President’s Demeanor Under Scrutiny

Despite maintaining a cheerful and relaxed attitude while greeting individuals at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport and engaging local political figures like Governor Albert Bryan Jr and Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, Biden’s demeanor seemed to falter as he prepared to board Air Force One. Judi James noted that the President appeared to need assistance, striking a stark contrast to the confidence exhibited by First Lady Jill Biden.

A Record Influx at the Border

The President’s vacation came in the face of an unprecedented influx of 300,000 crossings in December, triggering widespread concerns over US border control and migration. Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Biden affirmed the necessity for additional funding to address the border issue.

Biden’s Attempt to Appear Youthful

While Biden’s smile seemed genuine, James suggested that his attempts to project a youthful image might be doing more harm than good. The expert indicated that these efforts could be seen as a cover for his actual confusion, proposing that a longer break might be more beneficial for the President.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

