Biden's New Regulations Prompt American Museum of Natural History to Close Native American Exhibits

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City has announced the closure of two major galleries, the Eastern Woodlands and the Great Plains, featuring Native American artifacts. The decision comes in response to the Biden administration's new regulations mandating museums to secure consent from Native American tribes before exhibiting or researching their cultural items.

Regulations Reshaping Museum Exhibits

The new regulations are aimed at expediting the repatriation of Native American remains, funerary objects, and sacred artifacts to their indigenous communities. They empower tribes with more significant authority in the repatriation process, effectively loosening the burden of proof for tribes to make claims on objects or remains. This shift is leading to considerable changes in U.S. museums, with some displays being removed or covered to comply with the updated regulations under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).

Implications for Museum Staffing and Tribal Communities

The new rules have potential implications not only for museum staffing but also for tribal communities. Tribes may face financial challenges as they could be inundated with repatriation requests. Tribal officials have voiced concerns about the possible overwhelming number of requests and the disrespectful attitude toward Native ancestors implied by some of the rhetoric surrounding the regulations.

Respecting Indigenous Cultures and Shared Humanity

Sean Decatur, the President of the American Museum of Natural History, emphasized the importance of respecting Indigenous peoples and their shared humanity. The museum is currently consulting with tribes, and some objects may not return to display. Other institutions, like the Field Museum in Chicago and the Cleveland Museum, are also aligning with the updated regulations, reflecting a growing urgency among museums to change their relationships with and representation of Indigenous cultures.