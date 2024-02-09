Biden's Memorandum Boosts Transparency and Accountability in US Military Aid Distribution

President Biden's administration has issued a memorandum titled "Safeguards and Accountability With Respect to Transferred Defense Articles and Defense Services," aiming to enhance oversight and accountability regarding U.S. military aid. This development follows an announcement influenced by Senator Chris Van Hollen's amendment to the foreign assistance supplemental bill. The new memorandum mandates that recipient nations of U.S. military aid must provide credible assurances of their commitment to international humanitarian law and support for U.S. humanitarian efforts in conflict zones before receiving the aid.

A Significant Measure Towards Transparency

Americans for Peace Now (APN) has expressed strong support for President Biden's memorandum, praising both him and Senator Van Hollen for their dedication to ensuring transparency in the distribution of U.S. security assistance. The memorandum represents a significant measure to guarantee that such assistance adheres to international law, especially concerning humanitarian principles.

The memorandum emphasizes existing U.S. standards, including abiding by international law and facilitating the transport of humanitarian assistance. It also includes an enforcement mechanism where the president must take action if a country is found to be non-compliant. This move has been hailed as a historic step, creating an accountability structure for recipients of U.S. military aid.

A Global Reach with Local Implications

Although the memorandum applies globally, it comes at a time of growing friction between the administration and Israel over its military operations in Gaza. The new policy aims to provide the U.S. with more leverage towards Israel and other allies, requiring countries receiving military aid to issue written certifications that they will comply with humanitarian and international law.

The memorandum also includes provisions for suspending aid if credible assurances are not provided, as well as periodic briefings and reports to Congress. The policy has drawn criticism from certain quarters, such as the Republican Jewish Coalition. However, it has been praised by organizations like J Street, which advocates for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A Boost to Humanitarian Efforts

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who had planned to introduce an amendment conditioning military aid to Israel, expressed satisfaction that the memorandum was modeled off his amendment and incorporated all the key elements of his legislation. He believes this will give the Biden administration much more leverage to get the Israeli government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid.

The memorandum requires assessments of whether any country is using weapons in a way not consistent with best practices for reducing civilian harm. This emphasis on humanitarian considerations reflects a shift in U.S. foreign policy, prioritizing the protection of civilians caught in conflict zones.

In conclusion, the new memorandum issued by President Biden is a significant step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the distribution of U.S. military aid. By mandating credible assurances from recipient nations regarding their commitment to international humanitarian law, the memorandum aims to minimize civilian harm and strengthen humanitarian efforts in conflict zones worldwide.