Biden Faces Criticism Over 'Unity President' Pledge Three Years In

As President Joe Biden delivered his inaugural address on January 20, 2021, he pledged to be a 'unity president.' He emphasized the importance of unity in overcoming crises and challenges. However, as we stand three years later on February 14, 2024, critics argue that Biden has not lived up to this promise.

Greg Gutfeld, a renowned political commentator, observed that Biden has indeed unified people, but perhaps not in the way he intended. Instead of uniting Americans under shared values and goals, Biden's policies have sparked fierce debates and criticism.

Abandoning 'America First'

One of the most significant shifts in Biden's administration has been the abandonment of the 'America First' policy that characterized his predecessor's term. This change has had far-reaching implications, particularly in the energy sector.

The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) has criticized Biden's decision to pause the permitting of LNG exports. They argue that this move is detrimental to American economic, environmental, and security leadership. The U.S. has long been the leading supplier of clean and abundant LNG, and this decision threatens to undermine that position.

Moreover, the AFPI has filed a lawsuit to block Arizona's Secretary of State from limiting citizen monitoring of election activities. This action underscores the ongoing debate about the balance between ensuring secure elections and allowing for public scrutiny.

The Chinese Communist Party's Threat

The AFPI has also highlighted the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to America's critical infrastructure. As the U.S. grapples with its role in the global energy market, the CCP continues to expand its influence, raising concerns about national security and economic stability.

Biden's inaugural promise to be a 'unity president' has faced significant challenges. While he has unified people in some ways, it has often been through opposition to his policies. The decision to pause LNG exports and the ongoing battle over election monitoring are just two examples of the complex issues that this administration continues to grapple with.