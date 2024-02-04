Bidens in Los Angeles: A Strategic Move Amidst Protests and Delays

The American President, Joe Biden, and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, embarked on a strategic visit to Los Angeles, aligning with the Grammy Awards eve. This move was part of an effort to strengthen ties with influential figures in the Black entertainment industry, important allies in the ongoing re-election campaign.

Engaging the Entertainment Industry

While the White House refrained from releasing a comprehensive schedule for the First Couple's visit, reports point to an engagement with leaders of the Black entertainment world. Entertainment figures hold considerable power in shaping American public opinion, making them highly sought-after allies during election campaigns. Traditionally, the Democratic Party has leveraged their influence to sway voter decisions.

Protests and Delays

The Presidential visit was not without its share of controversy. As the President's motorcade made its way through the city, large Palestinian flags were conspicuously displayed, reflecting protests against some of Biden's policies. The motorcade's presence also caused a delay in the commencement of a college basketball game, adding to the public's mixed reactions.

A Strategic Play

The decision to connect with the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, particularly during the Grammy Awards weekend, is a clear strategic move by the Biden administration. The First Couple's plans following their Los Angeles visit include an unspecified 'campaign event' in Las Vegas. However, they did not have plans to attend the Grammy Awards ceremony itself, focusing instead on cultivating relationships that could be crucial for the President's re-election bid.