Biden's High-Level Delegation to Taiwan: A Bold Move or a Provocation?

In the wake of Taiwan's presidential election, U.S. President Joe Biden is poised to send a high-level bipartisan delegation to Taipei, a move bound to ruffle feathers in Beijing. Led by former Democratic deputy secretary of state, James Steinberg, and former Republican national security adviser, Stephen Hadley, the delegation reflects a bipartisan approach to the U.S.' stance on Taiwan.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Move Amid Strained Relations

This decision marks an unusual step, occurring immediately after a presidential election in Taiwan, and could potentially provoke Beijing. Already wary of the Democratic Progressive Party candidate, Lai Ching-te, a known advocate for Taiwan's formal independence, China is cautious about the implications of this move. The mission occurs amidst strained U.S.-China relations, with both superpowers attempting to stabilize ties after diplomatic discussions between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.

Supporting Taiwan's Democracy or Exacerbating Tensions?

Advertisment

While some perceive the delegation as a risky move that could exacerbate tensions across the Taiwan Strait, others argue it exemplifies crucial bipartisan support for Taiwan's democracy. Biden has, in the past, sent delegations to Taiwan to express U.S. support amid Beijing's increased pressure, including military activities around the island. However, the White House remains silent on this planned delegation.

Implications for the Future

The election has revealed divisions in cross-strait relations and a new geopolitical consensus that is not favorable to Beijing. China fears a move towards formal independence by the new administration and has been escalating grey zone activity. This raises complex questions for the U.S. as it grapples with de-escalating tensions with China. European leaders, too, face the challenge of developing a more unified and coherent policy approach to Taiwan, as Beijing is likely to test the incoming administration with military activity and coercive tactics.