Politics

Biden’s Gaffes and Trump’s Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Biden’s Gaffes and Trump’s Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents

US President Joe Biden, known for his gaffes, made a series of mistakes during a recent speech in Springfield, Virginia, about the national economy. The President incorrectly stated that no other commander-in-chief had added more to the national debt in four years than his administration. He later corrected himself to clarify that twenty-five percent of the country’s entire debt had been added during his tenure.

A Series of Blunders

Biden, who is now 80 years old, also recounted a previous blunder during the speech. He shared an anecdote about a time when he told an audience to take a seat, only to find that there were no chairs available. This incident has sparked renewed criticism about his mental competence.

The President also struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during an appearance at a black church in Atlanta. This mistake was met with visible disappointment from an attendee and sparked mockery on social media platforms.

Questionable Judicial Nominees

In addition to the President’s gaffes, one of his judicial nominees, Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, faced difficulty answering questions about the Constitution and legal philosophy during a Senate hearing. She was unable to define Articles II and V or the concept of purposivism.

Despite these controversies and the questionable political positions of some of the nominees, most of Biden’s appointments have been confirmed.

Trump on the 2024 Ballot

In related news, the Oregon Supreme Court declined to hear a bid to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing ongoing litigation at the US Supreme Court. Critics of Trump have filed lawsuits across the country, claiming that they are trying to enforce the 14th Amendment. Trump, however, has counterclaimed that these lawsuits are merely attempts to abuse the legal system and distort the Constitution.

The potential removal of Trump from the primary ballot in Oregon may have limited impact, as the primary isn’t due until May 21, and the state’s GOP delegates will be allocated based on a state party convention vote on May 25.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing legal troubles of his own, including a civil trial in New York and an order to pay nearly $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit against The New York Times. Voters in Iowa are weighing how Trump’s legal woes will influence his bid to return to the White House.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

