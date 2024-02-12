Biden's Frustration with DOJ: Delays and Special Counsel's Report Spark Controversy

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, is reportedly expressing his displeasure in private towards Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice. The frustration stems from delays in several high-profile cases, including those involving the President, his son Hunter, and former President Donald Trump.

Advertisment

A President's Anger

President Biden's anger is said to be particularly directed towards the handling of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 election. The delay in the investigation and trial has reportedly left the President fuming.

The Special Counsel's Report

Advertisment

Adding fuel to the fire is the recent Special Counsel's report on President Biden's handling of classified documents. The report, while finding no criminal charges warranted, detailed instances of Biden's memory lapses, including his son Beau's death. This has sparked anger from the President, who strongly objects to the claims of memory loss.

Defending the President

Democrats are rallying to defend President Biden's capability to be commander-in-chief amidst concerns about his age. Former Trump Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has defended the report, stating that some information uncovered in criminal investigations may not portray the subject favorably. However, criticism is mounting against Attorney General Merrick Garland, with allegations of political pressure on the Justice Department.

Advertisment

The Special Counsel's report also includes details on why politicians end up with sensitive information after leaving office, Biden's memory issues, and historical cases of former presidents keeping classified documents. Despite the report declining to recommend criminal charges against Biden, his lawyers have urged amendments to the claims of memory loss.

Adding to the controversy is the report's discussion of Biden's use of a ghostwriter for a book containing sensitive information. Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, is facing criticism from his former Harvard constitutional law professor, Laurence Tribe, over the Special Counsel's final report. Tribe believes that the report included partisan remarks about the President that violated Department of Justice practice.

Tribe has criticized Garland on several occasions, including for the slow pace of bringing criminal charges against Donald Trump. He has also criticized Garland for not intervening in the Hur report, which he believes was a gross abuse of power. The ongoing controversy highlights the delicate balance between politics and justice in the United States.

In summary, President Joe Biden is reportedly expressing his anger towards Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice over delays in investigations and trials, including those involving the President, his son Hunter, and former President Donald Trump. The Special Counsel's report on President Biden's handling of classified documents has also sparked controversy, with criticism mounting against Attorney General Merrick Garland over the report's partisan remarks. The ongoing situation highlights the delicate balance between politics and justice in the United States.