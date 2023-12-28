en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Biden’s Extended Vacation in Virgin Islands Sparks Political Speculation

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:59 am EST
Biden’s Extended Vacation in Virgin Islands Sparks Political Speculation

In an unprecedented move, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have embarked on an extended vacation to the Virgin Islands, planning to remain there till the end of 2023. This decision has sparked a flurry of conversations and conjecture about the potential implications for the Biden administration’s operations and the governance of the nation.

A Tradition in the Making

The President, along with the First Lady and their granddaughter Natalie, arrived in St. Croix, a picturesque island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. They are lodging at a beachfront villa owned by billionaire Democratic benefactors, Bill and Connie Neville, known for their successes in the tech industry. This vacation marks the Bidens’ 30th visit to this Caribbean paradise, manifesting their long-held family tradition of seeking solace amidst St. Croix’s sunny skies and balmy weather.

Presidential Duties Amidst Vacation

Despite the tranquil ambiance of the Virgin Islands, pressing issues back home wait for no one, including the President. Challenges such as government funding, the upcoming 2024 election, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and a surge in migrant crossings at the southern border loom large. The question of how presidential responsibilities will be managed during such an extended absence remains unanswered. The roles of the Vice President and other White House staff in this scenario are yet to be fully understood.

Political Storm Amidst the Sunny Retreat

The President’s vacation comes amidst a whirlwind of political challenges, including sagging approval ratings, overseas conflicts, and diplomatic issues. His extended absence from Washington D.C., which has already spanned 39% of his presidency, has raised eyebrows. Controversies regarding the disclosure of his vacation stays on annual ethics forms add to the storm. As the Bidens plan to stay on St. Croix through New Year’s Eve and beyond, the political dynamics and policy-making processes of the country are set to experience the impact of this prolonged presidential vacation.

 

0
Politics United States Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance

By Salman Khan

German Officials Call for Full-Scale Ban on Fireworks After New Year's Eve Violence

By Wojciech Zylm

Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister

By Wojciech Zylm

Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economi ...
@Economy · 9 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economi ...
heart comment 0
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices

By BNN Correspondents

ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley’s Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy

By Bijay Laxmi

Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty

By Nitish Verma

Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
5 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
7 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
8 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
9 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
9 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
13 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
15 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
17 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
17 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app