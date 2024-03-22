Biden's CHIPS Act Marred by DEI Requirements, Critics Claim Hindrance to Goals

Amidst the technological race, President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act, signed in August 2022, aims to bolster the U.S. semiconductor industry with a whopping $52.7 billion investment. However, this landmark legislation is now under scrutiny for embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates that some argue could derail its primary objectives.

Unveiling the DEI Contingencies

Chris Nicholson, head of research at Strive Asset Management, sheds light on the Commerce Department's funding prerequisites, revealing an extensive emphasis on DEI criteria. This revelation stirs debate, as Nicholson points out the potential roadblocks these requirements pose to the immediate disbursement of funds and the overall progression of semiconductor projects. Strive, with over $1 billion in assets, raises concerns about the impact of these mandates on the Act's efficacy.

Political Pushback and Industry Hurdles

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., vocalizes his criticism, associating the DEI focus with delays in foreign investments and project advancements. Banks' memo, disclosing the stringent DEI guidelines for funding eligibility, including employment of ex-convicts and prioritization of diverse suppliers, ignites controversy over the Act's execution. Additionally, South Korea's former Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Lee Chang-yang, echoes apprehensions regarding the Act's attached conditions, signaling a potential decline in international interest towards U.S. semiconductor investments.

White House and Industry Response

In defense, the White House counters the criticism, asserting the CHIPS and Science Act's success in attracting global investments and fostering job creation across America. Despite the political backlash, the Act's influence is tangible, with companies like Intel announcing substantial investments spurred by the legislation. The discourse around the DEI stipulations unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing construction and operational expansions within the semiconductor sector, highlighting the complex interplay between policy intentions and industry realities.

As the debate continues, the future trajectory of the U.S. semiconductor industry remains under the spotlight. With the CHIPS and Science Act at its helm, the unfolding narrative will not only dictate domestic technological advancements but also shape the global semiconductor landscape. The Act's journey, marred by contention over DEI mandates, underscores the intricate balance between fostering innovation and adhering to broader social equity goals.