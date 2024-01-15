en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Biden’s Campaign Reports Record Q4 Fundraising: A Game-Changer for the Election Race?

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Biden’s Campaign Reports Record Q4 Fundraising: A Game-Changer for the Election Race?

In an overwhelming display of financial muscle, President Biden’s campaign reported an impressive fundraising total of $97 million in the fourth quarter. This sum, an unprecedented figure in the annals of Democratic election cycles, is expected to outstrip the funds amassed by former President Donald Trump, hinting at a significant monetary upper hand for Biden’s reelection bid.

A Historic Fundraising Feat

The Biden campaign’s monumental fundraising achievement is unmatched by any Democratic presidential candidate at this juncture of the election cycle. The funds raised in the final quarter of 2023 have bolstered the Biden war chest to a staggering $117 million. Online fundraising has been a pivotal strategy, with initiatives like the ‘Cup of Joe’ contest contributing over $3 million. The political operation also bolstered its email list by 15% in the fourth quarter, expanding its reach.

Comparative Fundraising Scenarios

Contrasting the fundraising efforts of previous presidents, the Biden campaign’s total falls short of the $125 million reported by Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the last quarter of 2019. However, it still surpasses the funds raised by former President Obama at the same point in his reelection campaign. This indicates a steady growth in fundraising efforts over the years, despite the varying political landscapes.

Implications of the Fundraising Success

The colossal fundraising success has equipped the Biden campaign with a significant advantage over potential Republican rivals. It has fostered a measurable growth in grassroots enthusiasm, with the campaign receiving donations from nearly 1 million donors, 97% of which were under $200. The campaign, however, has yet to reveal the breakdown of donations by size. The precise allocation of the raised funds is expected to be disclosed on January 31st, when all federal campaign committees are required to file fundraising reports with the FEC.

While the fundraising achievement indicates a strong financial footing for Biden’s campaign, it also raises questions about the future political landscape and voter sentiment. As the campaign continues to ramp up its spending, it remains to be seen how this financial milestone will shape the strategies employed in the reelection bid and its overall impact on the campaign.

0
Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
11 seconds ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Public fascination with hit men, fueled by their glamorized depictions in movies and TV shows like ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos,’ often overlooks the grim reality of their ineptitude. The actual world of contract killings is far from the polished, professional image the media portrays. From amateurs to professionals, attempts at arranging murders-for-hire are riddled with
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
1 min ago
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
1 min ago
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
20 seconds ago
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
1 min ago
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min ago
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Latest Headlines
World News
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
6 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
20 seconds
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
28 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
49 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
1 min
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
1 min
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
2 mins
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
2 mins
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app