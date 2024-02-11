Biden's Border Crisis: Blame Shift Amid Humanitarian Tragedy

In the annals of presidential statements, few have drawn as much ire as Joe Biden's recent remarks on the border crisis. The current administration's reversal of effective border policies from the former Presiden, Donald Trump era has led to an unprecedented surge in migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border. Over one million encounters have been documented by U.S. Customs and Border Protection since last October.

Advertisment

A Crisis of Words

Biden's claim that Trump and MAGA Republicans are to blame for the border crisis has landed him in the 'presidential statement Hall of Shame'. This infamous list includes Richard Nixon, who denied any involvement in the Watergate scandal, and Bill Clinton, who infamously declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

The Biden administration's stance on the border crisis has been criticized for its lack of accountability. Instead of acknowledging the role that policy reversals may have played in exacerbating the situation, the president has opted to deflect responsibility.

Advertisment

The Unseen Frontier

As the border crisis continues to unfold, an unexpected development has emerged from UCLA's medical school. Students are now required to read papers advocating for 'no borders' policies in the U.S. The authors argue that border abolition is a necessary 'medical intervention' to address health disparities among migrants.

This controversial requirement comes at a time when Border Patrol apprehensions of Chinese nationals crossing into the U.S. illegally have increased by more than 800% compared to the same period last year.

Advertisment

A Resolution of Conflict

The Kansas House recently passed a resolution supporting Texas in its conflict with the federal government over border control. The resolution, which passed 80-40, urged Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to offer the services of the Kansas National Guard to Texas. It accused the Biden administration of failing to protect the country from an 'invasion' of undocumented immigrants.

Critics argue that the resolution is a pointless exercise that exploits xenophobia and cultural turmoil for political gain. Moreover, the Supreme Court recently ruled that federal agents could remove razor wire placed by Texas along the Rio Grande, which had endangered both border agents and migrants.

Advertisment

The border crisis has also become a rallying cry for a broad spectrum of the right, with dehumanizing narratives around immigration going unchecked due to the lack of rejection of extremism within the Republican Party.

Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, recently led delegations to Eagle Pass, Texas, to highlight the border crisis and the tension with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. National Guard and DPS troops have blocked off Shelby Park near the Rio Grande.

Abbott hosted a briefing with Republican governors and a delegation of Texas State Representatives, who argued that illegal immigration is a top issue for Americans. Customs and Border Protection data shows varying trends in border crossings in different sectors.

Advertisment

Governor credited the lawmakers for supporting Operation Lone Star funding. The border visits coincided with the failure of immigration legislation in the U.S. Senate, causing frustration among Texans living near the border.

Recently, a video posted on social media captured a group of migrants attempting to enter the United States at the Mexico border.

The border crisis is not merely a political issue; it is a humanitarian one. The lives and well-being of countless individuals hang in the balance, and it is the responsibility of our leaders to address the crisis with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to finding workable solutions.