Biden Threatens Border Shutdown Amidst Bipartisan Struggle Over Control Measures

In a recent turn of events, President Joe Biden has declared his intention to 'shut down' the U.S.-Mexico border should Congress approve a proposal under negotiation in the Senate. This proposal, if implemented, would equip the President with new authority to 'shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed.' This comes amidst surging migration at the southern border and intense political discourse around ongoing bipartisan negotiations.

Border Control Debate Intensifies Amid Bipartisan Negotiations

President Biden's statement aims to rescue a bipartisan border deal teetering on the brink of collapse. The proposed border measures would grant the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the authority to shut down the border when migrants seeking to cross without prior authorization exceed a certain daily average. This has sparked a political discourse that is shaking up the stage of bipartisan negotiations.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer criticized Biden's border control statement, while House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed similar sentiments, almost declaring the Senate deal dead in the House. On the other side of the aisle, the right argues that Biden already has the authority to tighten border control, and the left expresses disappointment over his departure from more humane immigration policies.

Immigration Advocates Fear Policy Shift

His remarks have raised fears among immigration advocates that Biden is reneging on his campaign promises and undermining the U.S.'s credibility in advocating for fair and humane treatment of migrants at borders globally. In response to the backlash, the White House underscored Biden's commitment to securing the border, as promised in his first proposed bill.

Public Opinion Strays Towards Stricter Border Control

A CBS News poll supports the idea that a majority of Americans want stricter immigration control at the border. The issue of immigration remains a major concern for voters in the 2024 election, with arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico reaching an all-time high in December. Biden's willingness to close the U.S.-Mexico border if a proposed bipartisan deal in Congress is passed could significantly sway public opinion and affect the upcoming presidential election.