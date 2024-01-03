en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Israel

Biden’s Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Biden's Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions

As the political landscape continues to evolve, President Joe Biden reportedly grapples with maintaining the support of his far-left base, particularly over issues concerning Israel. A recent incident spotlighting this challenge involves an alleged abrupt end to a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a disagreement on Palestinian tax revenue. Israel’s decision to withhold some of these revenues, suspecting potential aid to the terrorist group Hamas, has stirred friction.

The Friction Over Palestinian Tax Revenue

Israel’s withholding of tax revenues it collects for the Palestinian Authority has potentially sparked a diplomatic wildfire. The Biden administration has previously indicated support for the Palestinian side by pledging financial aid to Gaza and sending money to Iran, a known backer of Hamas. The reported hang-up between Biden and Netanyahu not only suggests a hard stance but also raises questions about the future actions of the Biden administration concerning Israel and its opponents.

Domestic Tensions and Threats

Domestic tensions are also on the rise, with Rashida Tlaib and Nihad Awad from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) threatening to withhold Muslim votes for Biden in the upcoming elections unless he supports a ceasefire that would benefit Hamas. This development signifies an internal struggle within the Democratic party and shows the waning support for Biden’s stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

The Impact on Future Relations

These incidents and disagreements indicate a transformation in the relations between the United States and Israel, with the tension between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu marking a significant turn. The recent events may lead to a wider debate on the U.S.’s role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its implications for international politics. The growing pressure on Biden from Democrats to change Israel’s war tactics and calls for a ceasefire also hint at the potential shift in U.S. foreign policy concerning this issue.

While the landscape seems to be changing, it is clear that the Biden administration will have to tread carefully in its future actions regarding Israel and its opponents. With the upcoming presidential election, the administration’s response to these issues could significantly impact Biden’s chances of reelection and the future of U.S.-Israel relations.

Israel Politics United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

