Biden's Abortion Stance Leads to Pro-life Activist's Arrest: An Examination of Bias

In October 2022, President Joe Biden put forth plans to counter the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. He directed Congress to pass legislation that would prevent states from banning abortion. Simultaneously, Biden announced federal funding to promote abortion and warned of legal consequences for universities penalizing students for undergoing abortions.

Arrest of a Pro-Life Activist

On the same day, the FBI arrested Paul Vaughn, a pro-life activist, at his Tennessee home. His arrest stemmed from his involvement in a 2021 protest at an abortion facility. Although the protest led to misdemeanor trespassing charges for several activists, Vaughn avoided immediate arrest as he was liaising with police outside the facility.

Charges Under the FACE Act

Later, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Vaughn and ten other activists under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. A federal jury convicted six activists, including Vaughn, of FACE Act violations and conspiracy against rights. These charges could result in up to 10 years in prison and substantial fines.

Accusations of Bias

Critics argue that the Biden administration's enforcement of this law is ideologically biased and selective. This stance contrasts sharply with the treatment of nonviolent offenders in other contexts, such as Black Lives Matter protestors. Consequently, there are concerns that the Biden administration is using the FACE Act to target pro-life activists, contradicting the principles of equal protection and due process.