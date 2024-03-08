Biden's 2024 State of the Union Sees 18% Viewership Surge, Dominates Cable and Broadcast

President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address captivated an audience of 32.2 million viewers across broadcast and cable television, marking a significant 18% increase from the previous year.

Advertisment

This surge in viewership underscores a renewed public interest in political discourse, with demographics revealing a predominantly older audience. Fox News emerged as the most-watched network for the event, leading the cable news race, while ABC took the lead among broadcast networks.

Viewership Demographics and Network Leaders

The Nielsen Market Research data reveals a consistent age demographic trend among viewers, with 74% being 55 or older. Younger audiences were less represented, with only 19% of viewers between the ages of 35 and 54, and a mere 5% from the 18-to-34 demographic.

Advertisment

Among the networks, Fox News captured the largest audience with 5.6 million viewers, followed by MSNBC and CNN in the cable news category. ABC led the broadcast networks, demonstrating the broad appeal of Biden's address across diverse viewer preferences.

Rising Interest Amid Declining TV Viewership

Despite the overall decline in television viewership in recent years due to cord-cutting and the rise of streaming platforms, significant events like the State of the Union continue to draw large audiences.

The increase in viewership for Biden's 2024 address, compared to his past speeches and even against the backdrop of historical State of the Union addresses, highlights television's enduring power as a platform for major political events. Interestingly, the actual viewership numbers might be even higher when considering the audience that engaged with the speech through social media platforms and streaming services.