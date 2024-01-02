Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House

The term “Bidenomics,” coined by President Biden’s campaign to encapsulate an economic approach fostering growth from the middle and bottom rungs instead of the top echelons, is facing a significant communication challenge. As noted by Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post Live podcast, this concept, although frequently discussed in Congress, has not resonated with the American electorate due to its complexity and the administration’s difficulty in explicating it effectively.

Understanding Bidenomics

“Bidenomics” is a term aims to encapsulate the economic strategy of the current administration. This strategy focuses on promoting growth from the middle and bottom economic classes, rather than the traditional top-down approach. However, a clear messaging gap exists as the administration struggles to effectively communicate this term to the American public. Despite being a frequently discussed concept among members of Congress, it’s avoided in conversation with constituents due to its perceived complexity.

The Challenge of Communicating Complex Economic Policies

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged this issue during an MSNBC interview, stating that President Biden’s economic policies needed more time to take effect. She emphasized the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the economy and the time required for people to feel the effects of “Bidenomics.” The term has faced criticism within the Democratic Party, with some strategists warning of its potential negative impact on Biden’s re-election bid. Jean-Pierre defended “Bidenomics,” claiming that public polling on the state of the economy would shift over time, and highlighting the administration’s focus on policy equity.

Public Response and Future Strategies

Public response to “Bidenomics” and the administration’s handling of the economy has been predominantly negative, reflecting in a Gallup poll that indicates substantial disapproval. In the poll, 67% of respondents expressed disapproval of Biden’s economic handling, while only 32% approved. Given this, Biden’s team is considering revising its communication strategy in an attempt to bridge the gap with the electorate. In the face of dropping approval ratings, and concerns such as Biden’s age and his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, the administration needs to not only reassess its messaging around “Bidenomics” but also lay out a clear agenda for the future.