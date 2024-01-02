en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House

The term “Bidenomics,” coined by President Biden’s campaign to encapsulate an economic approach fostering growth from the middle and bottom rungs instead of the top echelons, is facing a significant communication challenge. As noted by Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post Live podcast, this concept, although frequently discussed in Congress, has not resonated with the American electorate due to its complexity and the administration’s difficulty in explicating it effectively.

Understanding Bidenomics

“Bidenomics” is a term aims to encapsulate the economic strategy of the current administration. This strategy focuses on promoting growth from the middle and bottom economic classes, rather than the traditional top-down approach. However, a clear messaging gap exists as the administration struggles to effectively communicate this term to the American public. Despite being a frequently discussed concept among members of Congress, it’s avoided in conversation with constituents due to its perceived complexity.

The Challenge of Communicating Complex Economic Policies

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged this issue during an MSNBC interview, stating that President Biden’s economic policies needed more time to take effect. She emphasized the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the economy and the time required for people to feel the effects of “Bidenomics.” The term has faced criticism within the Democratic Party, with some strategists warning of its potential negative impact on Biden’s re-election bid. Jean-Pierre defended “Bidenomics,” claiming that public polling on the state of the economy would shift over time, and highlighting the administration’s focus on policy equity.

Public Response and Future Strategies

Public response to “Bidenomics” and the administration’s handling of the economy has been predominantly negative, reflecting in a Gallup poll that indicates substantial disapproval. In the poll, 67% of respondents expressed disapproval of Biden’s economic handling, while only 32% approved. Given this, Biden’s team is considering revising its communication strategy in an attempt to bridge the gap with the electorate. In the face of dropping approval ratings, and concerns such as Biden’s age and his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, the administration needs to not only reassess its messaging around “Bidenomics” but also lay out a clear agenda for the future.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egypt Announces First Electricity Price Revision Since 2021

By Hadeel Hashem

Global Economic Concerns Bolster US Dollar

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Dichotomy of Illinois' Manufacturing Sector - Progress or Decline?

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Ushers in Financial Guidance, Record Tesla Sales, and Labor Strife

By Bijay Laxmi

Keelham Farm Shop Shuts Down: A Victim of Economic Pressures ...
@Business · 14 mins
Keelham Farm Shop Shuts Down: A Victim of Economic Pressures ...
heart comment 0
California Housing Market 2024: A Blend of Optimism and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

California Housing Market 2024: A Blend of Optimism and Challenges
Transforming Federal Acquisition: Insights from Ex-GSA Commissioner Sonny Hashmi

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Transforming Federal Acquisition: Insights from Ex-GSA Commissioner Sonny Hashmi
Overwhelming Response to Valencian Tourism Initiative

By Safak Costu

Overwhelming Response to Valencian Tourism Initiative
US States Implement Tax Cuts: A Relief or a Controversy?

By Bijay Laxmi

US States Implement Tax Cuts: A Relief or a Controversy?
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
10 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
14 seconds
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
26 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
34 seconds
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
49 seconds
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
1 min
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
1 min
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
1 min
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
1 min
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app