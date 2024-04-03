Biden-Xi Call Tackles TikTok: US Push for Ownership Change Amid Security Fears

During a recent call on Tuesday (April 2), US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in discussions that included the future of TikTok and its ownership, a matter that has stirred significant concern in the United States.

The conversation, as reported by the White House, centered around the American apprehensions regarding the app's ownership by ByteDance, a Chinese company. This dialogue comes in the wake of the US House of Representatives passing legislation in March that mandates ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok within six months or face a potential ban, a move propelled by national security worries.

Legislative Actions and Executive Concerns

In a decisive move, the US House of Representatives voted to potentially alter the landscape of social media ownership, targeting TikTok's ties to China through ByteDance. The bill, still pending a Senate decision, could force a significant change in the app's operations in the US, citing risks to national security.

President Biden has voiced his readiness to endorse the bill, signaling a firm stance on the matter. This legislative effort underscores growing bipartisan concern over the influence of foreign ownership on American digital platforms.

Biden and Xi: A Dialogue Amidst Tensions

The conversation between Biden and Xi was not limited to TikTok; it also navigated through other sensitive topics like the Philippines and Taiwan tensions. However, the inclusion of TikTok in their dialogue highlights the app's elevated profile in geopolitical considerations.

Biden's direct addressal of the issue with Xi marks a significant moment, reflecting the urgency and complexity of technological sovereignty in US-China relations. The discussion is part of broader efforts to manage the multifaceted dynamics between the two global powers, especially in the realms of trade and cybersecurity.

The Future of TikTok in the US

The outcome of the legislative process and the ongoing negotiations between the US and China will crucially shape TikTok's future in the United States. The potential divestiture or ban poses questions about the balance between national security and the open digital ecosystem, impacting millions of users and creators.

The debate extends beyond TikTok, touching on broader issues of data privacy, internet governance, and the global tech landscape's fragmentation. As senators deliberate on how to proceed, the tech community, policymakers, and users alike await a resolution that