Biden Warns Congress: Failure to Pass Funding for Ukraine Would Constitute 'Criminal Neglect'

During a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Biden expressed his belief that any failure by the U.S. Congress to pass funding for Ukraine would be akin to "criminal neglect." The conversation took place amid heightened tensions in Europe and the pressing need to approve new aid for Ukraine.

Urgent Call for Support

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, President Biden and Chancellor Scholz emphasized the critical importance of support from the United States and European states in helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty. President Biden minced no words in expressing his disdain for the reluctance shown by some members of Congress, stating that their failure to act would be "outrageous" and "close to criminal neglect."

Germany, despite its budget constraints, has maintained its financial backing for Ukraine. Chancellor Scholz's visit to the U.S. was aimed at underscoring the potential consequences of a Russian victory, which would be detrimental to Western interests and allies.

Senate Progress and House Uncertainty

On Friday evening, the Senate moved forward with a $95.3 billion national security package, which includes $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. However, the path to approval was not without resistance. Most GOP senators initially blocked the bipartisan deal due to border security provisions.

To advance the bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer removed the border measures. Despite some reluctance from the House, President Biden expressed hope for its support, emphasizing the high stakes involved. Chancellor Scholz also expressed confidence in the House's eventual alignment with Biden's stance, noting the necessity of support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As the world awaits the outcome of the congressional debate, the resolve of President Biden and Chancellor Scholz to support Ukraine remains steadfast. Their unified message is clear: the defense of Ukraine is not just a regional concern, but a matter of global significance.