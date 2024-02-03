Biden Vows Response Following US Strikes in Iraq and Syria: 'If an American is Harmed, We Will Act'

In a resolute response to attacks on U.S. forces, President Joe Biden has sanctioned military strikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria, affiliating themselves with the perpetrators of these attacks. This move reflects a strategic stance of deterrence and defense, underscoring the U.S.'s commitment to safeguarding its citizens from harm.

Defending American Interests

President Biden's decision to target over 85 facilities in Iraq and Syria comes in the wake of a drone attack on a U.S. base near the Syrian border. These facilities, used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-backed militias, were hit with precision-guided missiles. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed the President's commitment to protect U.S. troops and interests, indicating that the initiated strikes were just the beginning of the U.S.'s response.

Biden's Stand: Deterrence Not Conflict

In his statement, the President emphasized that the U.S. does not seek conflict in the Middle East, or elsewhere globally. However, he issued a clear warning that the U.S. would respond with necessary force to any harm inflicted upon Americans. This military response, Biden asserts, is a reaction to threats and attacks rather than an expression of a desire for broader conflict.

Implications and Reactions

The President's decisive action has sent ripples across the global political landscape. The strikes, carefully selected to avoid civilian casualties, have halted short of directly targeting Iran or senior leaders of the Revolutionary Guard Quds Force within its borders. This move is seen as part of Washington's attempt to deter the growing threat from Iran-backed groups and hold them accountable for their actions. Amid this escalating conflict, Biden's stance is clear: the U.S. will take all necessary actions to defend its interests and its people.