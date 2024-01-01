Biden Touts U.S. Job Gains in New Year’s Message, Looks Forward to 2024 Reelection

In a New Year’s message brimming with optimism, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden highlighted the notable job gains in the U.S., setting the stage for the upcoming 2024 reelection campaign. The First Couple, in a pre-recorded interview with Ryan Seacrest aired during ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ conveyed their hopes for a ‘healthy, happy, and safe New Year.’ The President emphasized the United States’ reinforced position to lead the world, underscoring the economic recovery that witnessed the creation of over 14 million jobs.

President’s Message of Resilience and Hope

President Biden expressed pride in the resilience and fortitude of the American people in the aftermath of the pandemic. In his conversation with Ryan Seacrest, he reiterated his belief in the current strength of the United States and the success of his administration, which has been marked by the creation of millions of jobs since he took office. This assertion of the nation’s robust economic recovery was echoed by Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, who cited higher consumer spending, real wage gains, and a surge in consumer confidence as reasons for optimism for 2024.

First Lady’s Call for Kindness and Optimism

Jill Biden, chiming in with the President’s positive sentiment, called for positivity, optimism, and kindness among the citizens. As the nation navigates geopolitical risks, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Israel’s conflict with Hamas militants, and attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, the First Lady’s message was a beacon of hope and unity.

The Bidens’ New Year Celebration and Tradition

The Bidens were speaking from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a locale that has become a part of their family tradition for New Year celebrations since 2008. The President, while on vacation, interacted with reporters, expressing a light-hearted resolution to return to St. Croix the following year, reflecting the tradition of Presidents taking holiday breaks. This practice, however, has historically drawn criticism irrespective of the administration in charge.

