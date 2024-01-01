en English
Politics

Biden Touts U.S. Job Gains in New Year’s Message, Looks Forward to 2024 Reelection

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
In a New Year’s message brimming with optimism, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden highlighted the notable job gains in the U.S., setting the stage for the upcoming 2024 reelection campaign. The First Couple, in a pre-recorded interview with Ryan Seacrest aired during ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ conveyed their hopes for a ‘healthy, happy, and safe New Year.’ The President emphasized the United States’ reinforced position to lead the world, underscoring the economic recovery that witnessed the creation of over 14 million jobs.

President’s Message of Resilience and Hope

President Biden expressed pride in the resilience and fortitude of the American people in the aftermath of the pandemic. In his conversation with Ryan Seacrest, he reiterated his belief in the current strength of the United States and the success of his administration, which has been marked by the creation of millions of jobs since he took office. This assertion of the nation’s robust economic recovery was echoed by Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, who cited higher consumer spending, real wage gains, and a surge in consumer confidence as reasons for optimism for 2024.

(Read Also: South Korea’s Economic Prospects Brighten as Exports Surge, U.S. Becomes Top Export Destination)

First Lady’s Call for Kindness and Optimism

Jill Biden, chiming in with the President’s positive sentiment, called for positivity, optimism, and kindness among the citizens. As the nation navigates geopolitical risks, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Israel’s conflict with Hamas militants, and attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, the First Lady’s message was a beacon of hope and unity.

(Read Also: Harnessing Laser Technology for Weather Control: A Leap into the Future)

The Bidens’ New Year Celebration and Tradition

The Bidens were speaking from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a locale that has become a part of their family tradition for New Year celebrations since 2008. The President, while on vacation, interacted with reporters, expressing a light-hearted resolution to return to St. Croix the following year, reflecting the tradition of Presidents taking holiday breaks. This practice, however, has historically drawn criticism irrespective of the administration in charge.

Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

