Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church

President Joe Biden, in his pursuit of a second term, is set to reverberate the walls of the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church with a defining speech on January 8.

This venerated church in Charleston, South Carolina, stands as a poignant testament to a 2015 hate crime that extinguished the lives of nine Black parishioners.

The president’s address will accentuate the tenets of democracy and freedom, elements he perceives as under threat in the current political climate.

The selection of Mother Emanuel as the backdrop for his address is steeped in symbolism, connecting past tragedies to present concerns.

The president’s campaign team has woven a narrative thread from the Mother Emanuel massacre to other instances of political violence such as the White supremacist attack in Charlottesville and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.