Biden Skips Traditional Pre-Super Bowl Interview for Second Year

For the second consecutive year, President Joe Biden has chosen to forgo the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview, a practice that has been held since 2009. This year, he turned down an invitation from CBS News, the network broadcasting the highly anticipated game. This decision comes on the heels of declining a similar opportunity with Fox News in 2023.

A Break from Tradition

Biden's refusal to participate in the pregame interview marks a noticeable deviation from a tradition that has been observed by several White House incumbents. In the first two years of his term, Biden took part in these interviews, appearing on NBC in 2021 and CBS in 2022. His recent decision to opt out of the tradition, particularly during an election year, has raised eyebrows.

Not the First to Decline

However, Biden is not the first president to decline this opportunity. Former President Donald Trump also chose not to sit for a pregame interview with NBC News before the 2018 Super Bowl. Despite this, the pre-Super Bowl interview has been a highly anticipated event, offering the sitting president a chance to address tens of millions of viewers and advance their agenda.

Super Bowl's Significance

The Super Bowl, beyond its status as one of the most-watched sporting events, often provides a platform for the president to engage with a large audience. The 2024 Super Bowl is expected to draw an even larger crowd due to the buzz surrounding pop star Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite the immense viewership and potential for increased exposure, Biden has chosen to pass this year, maintaining a trend of fewer press appearances compared to his predecessors.