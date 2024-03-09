Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill, Averting Shutdown

On March 8, 2024, in an act of bipartisan cooperation, President Joe Biden signed into law a crucial $460 billion spending package, narrowly avoiding a potentially paralyzing federal government shutdown.

This legislative achievement underscores the capacity for agreement within a divided government, providing funding for key federal agencies and programs through September 2024. The bill, which sailed through the Senate with a 75-22 vote, represents a significant stride towards the completion of the 2024 budget year appropriations.

Bipartisan Efforts Yield Fruit

The spending package, which had already cleared the House before reaching President Biden's desk, includes funding for agriculture, transportation, housing, energy, veterans programs, and more. This move allowed federal agencies to continue their operations without interruption.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the bipartisan nature of the package, noting its role in funding essential services like air traffic control and veterans' support. Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing for a second package covering defense and other critical areas, with a deadline looming on March 22.

Contentious Negotiations Lead to Compromise

The passage of this spending bill comes after months of intensive negotiations, marked by disagreements over funding levels and policy riders. Republicans managed to maintain non-defense spending at relatively flat levels compared to the previous year, viewing it as a victory in an era of growing federal deficits.

However, they faced opposition in their attempts to implement more substantial cuts and policy changes. Democrats successfully protected funding for key programs, including a nutrition program for low-income women and children, while conceding to some Republican policy wins such as restrictions on oil sales to China and provisions concerning gun rights for veterans.