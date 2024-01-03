Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice

President Joe Biden is revitalizing his re-election campaign, focusing on democracy and racial justice. His initiatives will be highlighted with two symbolic events.

The first one is a speech at Valley Forge, a site renowned for its transformation of colonial militias into a unified force under George Washington.

The second is an address at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where a tragic shooting by a white supremacist took place in 2015.

Democracy Under Siege

Biden’s campaign is set to draw a stark contrast between him and former President Donald Trump, whom they view as a more dire threat than in 2020.

Biden will elucidate this contrast by drawing parallels between the historic fight for democracy and the current challenges America faces.

He is expected to deliver a major address near Valley Forge, emphasizing the value of democracy and freedom, and the looming threat posed by Trump.