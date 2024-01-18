In an effort to counter former President Donald Trump's portrayal of the United States as a 'failing nation', President Joe Biden took the opportunity of his visit to North Carolina to highlight the progress and initiatives undertaken by his administration.
The President's remarks came as he announced an investment of $82 million to connect 16,000 households and businesses with high-speed internet, thereby expanding digital connectivity in the state.
President Biden's visit to North Carolina was not merely a courtesy call. It was a strategic move to promote his agenda and signal the importance of the state in the upcoming presidential election.
As part of his administration's commitment to addressing economic issues and bridging the digital divide, Biden unveiled a plan to invest $82 million in the state.
This investment aims to connect 16,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet, thereby enabling them to participate more effectively in the digital economy.
Biden Rebuts Trump's 'Failing Nation' Comment, Announces $82M Digital Connectivity Investment in North Carolina
President Joe Biden counters Trump's 'Failing Nation' remark during his visit to North Carolina, announcing an $82 million investment for high-speed internet connectivity and defending his administration's accomplishments.
