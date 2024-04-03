Biden Raises TikTok Security Concerns in Call with Xi Jinping Amidst Broader US-China Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a rare phone conversation on Tuesday, April 2, addressing a broad spectrum of issues that underscore the complex relationship between the two superpowers.

Advertisment

Among the pivotal topics was the future of TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, which has recently come under scrutiny in the United States over national security concerns.

Biden's Stance on TikTok

During the call, President Biden did not shy away from expressing the United States' apprehensions regarding TikTok and its Chinese ownership. The conversation comes on the heels of a decisive move by the US House of Representatives in March, which saw the passage of a bill targeting ByteDance.

Advertisment

The legislation mandates the sale of TikTok's US operations within six months or faces a potential ban, a move justified by citing national security worries. While the Senate remains indecisive on the matter, Biden has publicly committed to endorsing the bill should it reach his desk, signaling a firm stance on protecting American data security.

Broader Issues at Play

The dialogue between Biden and Xi was not limited to TikTok alone but spanned several contentious issues, including China's actions in the South China Sea, its support for Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict, and the tense situation surrounding Taiwan.

Advertisment

The call, as highlighted by sources, aimed at managing these multifaceted tensions through high-level diplomacy, with both leaders acknowledging the importance of keeping communication channels open.

This commitment to dialogue underscores the delicate balance the US seeks to maintain in its approach to China, navigating between confrontation on critical security issues and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change and counternarcotics efforts.

Implications for US-China Relations

Advertisment

The recent phone call between Biden and Xi marks a critical juncture in US-China relations, indicating a concerted effort by both nations to manage their differences responsibly. Despite the clash over TikTok and other technology restrictions, the leaders' willingness to engage directly suggests a mutual recognition of the stakes involved in letting tensions escalate uncontrollably.

The conversation reflects a broader strategic calculus, with implications for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, as well as the future trajectory of technological competition and data security standards globally.

As the world watches closely, the outcomes of this high-level diplomacy will undoubtedly shape the international order in the years to come. While the path ahead is fraught with challenges, the Biden-Xi call serves as a reminder that even amidst profound disagreements, dialogue remains a critical tool.