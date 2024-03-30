Biden Prioritizes Hollywood Over Press, Sparking Critique Amid Election Year

Amid an election year that demands robust media engagement, President Joe Biden appears to have chosen the glitz and glamour of Hollywood over traditional press interactions, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from journalists and political commentators alike. Politico White House reporter Jennifer Haberkorn's recent critique on X, concerning Biden's second appearance on the 'SmartLess' podcast with actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, underscores a growing concern among journalists regarding the president's media strategy.

Engagement with Hollywood vs. Press Availability

Biden's choice to engage with Hollywood celebrities rather than the press has not gone unnoticed. His recent participation in a lavish fundraiser event at Radio City Music Hall, accompanied by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, further emphasized his preference for high-profile, celebrity-studded interactions. This event, marked by the presence of stars like Lizzo and Stephen Colbert, contrasted sharply with the expectations for a president to engage openly with the press, especially in an election year. Jennifer Haberkorn's lament on X, highlighting Biden's comparative inaccessibility to White House reporters, resonates with a broader journalistic frustration over the president's infrequent media interviews.

Comparative Analysis of Presidential Media Engagements

The critique of Biden's media engagement strategy becomes even more poignant when contrasted with the media engagement records of his predecessors. Politico reporters Alex Thompson and Tina Sfondeles highlighted that, by the same point in their presidencies, Donald Trump had conducted 57 press interviews, while Barack Obama had engaged in 131. Biden's count stood at a mere 10 in his first nine months, with none since Labor Day of the previous year. This stark difference has fueled discussions about the strategic priorities of Biden's communication team and raised questions about the implications for democratic accountability and transparency.

Political and Public Backlash

The political and public backlash to Biden's apparent preference for celebrity interactions over press engagement has been swift and multifaceted. On the same day as the Radio City fundraiser, former President Trump visited the family of a slain NYPD officer, juxtaposing Biden's celebrity interactions with Trump's engagement in community and law enforcement issues. This contrast was not lost on political observers or the Republican National Committee, which took to X to highlight the differing priorities of the two political figures. Additionally, Democratic Party strategist and former Obama advisor David Axelrod expressed criticism of Biden's approach, suggesting it projected an image of 'limousine liberalism' amid chaotic street protests.