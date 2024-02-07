Biden Nominates Schulte and Theeler as Federal District Judges for South Dakota

President Joe Biden has nominated Eric Schulte and Camela Theeler for the roles of federal district judges for South Dakota, a move that could fulfill the state's U.S. District Court representation. This nomination, part of Biden's 45th round of nominees, increases the total number of nominations to 219.

Profiles of the Nominees

Schulte, who once held the presidency of the State Bar of South Dakota, primarily focuses on civil litigation, insurance defense, and complex litigation. On the other hand, Theeler, a state circuit court judge, and former assistant U.S. attorney, has a background in private practice. She was appointed to South Dakota's Second Judicial Circuit in 2018. Both nominees are proud graduates of the University of South Dakota School of Law.

Months of Negotiation

Their candidacies are the result of months of negotiation between White House representatives and South Dakota's Republican U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds. These negotiations sought to expedite the confirmation process, which had previously been slow-moving. The nominations are currently in the hands of the Senate Judiciary Committee, awaiting a confirmation vote.

The Urgency of Filling Vacancies

With the upcoming presidential election year, the urgency of filling vacancies is amplified due to the potential changes in the White House and Senate control. South Dakota has been dealing with judicial vacancies since Judge Jeffrey Viken's retirement announcement in September 2021 and the planned retirement of Judge Karen Schreier in January 2023. The state's federal court system has experienced an uptick in cases, especially within the Indian Country jurisdiction.

Reflecting a Bipartisan Approach

These nominations are indicative of a concerted effort to manage judicial appointments in a state without a Democratic elected official at the statewide level, thereby reflecting a bipartisan approach to the selection process. Notably, nearly two-thirds of Biden's judicial appointees thus far are women or members of racial or ethnic minority groups. Theeler's notable contribution includes sentencing a man involved in the 2020 Sioux Falls riots.