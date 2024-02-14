Biden-Netanyahu Rift: The Middle East on the Brink as Tensions Escalate

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the strained relationship between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes center stage. The Gaza war, coalition partners, and settler extremists have become the chess pieces in a game of political brinkmanship.

Advertisment

Netanyahu's Calculated Moves

Despite international pressure for a ceasefire, Netanyahu's decisions regarding the Gaza war have garnered support within Israel for military action against Hamas. His coalition partners, including the Haredi community, have rallied behind him, their support unwavering even as the world watches in dismay.

The Haredi leaders, once considered Netanyahu's staunchest allies, now find themselves at a crossroads. With their benefits from the Prime Minister seemingly exhausted, they must consider the possibility of forming an alternative coalition.

Advertisment

The Rising Domestic Support for Netanyahu

Recent polls indicate a surge in domestic support for Netanyahu, while his rival, Benny Gantz, grapples with a decline in popularity. Despite the media's portrayal of the Netanyahu government, critics argue that it is superior to its predecessor, the Bennett-Lapid coalition.

Martin Sherman, founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies, is one such critic. He argues that the formation of the previous coalition was a violation of democratic governance and Zionist tradition, pointing to the participation of Ra'am, an anti-Zionist party, and the financial allocation to the Arab sector.

Advertisment

The Netanyahu-Biden Standoff

As Netanyahu's domestic support continues to rise, the rift between him and President Biden widens. The US President's call for a ceasefire in Gaza has fallen on deaf ears, further straining the already tense relationship between the two leaders.

The situation is further complicated by the recent actions of settler extremists, who have defied both Israeli and international law with their violent attacks on Palestinian civilians. As the world watches the unfolding drama, the question remains: Will Netanyahu bow to international pressure, or will he continue to prioritize his domestic agenda?

The dynamics within Israel's coalition government are complex, to say the least. As Netanyahu's decisions continue to shape the country's future, the Haredi leaders must consider their next move carefully. Meanwhile, the international community waits with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict.