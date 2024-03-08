Biden-Netanyahu Rift Intensifies Over Gaza Crisis: A Test for US-Israel Special Relationship

Visible tensions are appearing in the historically close relationship between the White House and Israel as the war in Gaza becomes a worsening humanitarian disaster, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resists the Biden administration's push for a change in course. While Biden vocally supports Israel's stated goals of defeating Hamas and rescuing the hostages that the Palestinian militant group took captive during its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people, he and other administration officials have expressed increasing criticism of the way in which Israel is carrying out its operations in the Gaza Strip.

Deepening Crisis, Diverging Stances

Israel's relentless aerial bombardment and expanding ground invasion, as well as the cutting of Gaza's water and power supplies, have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians there, according to Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas. And Israeli restrictions on the aid that can enter the besieged enclave, which is blockaded on all sides, have pushed more than 500,000 people into famine, according to the United Nations. Still, the Biden administration has suggested no pullback in the military aid it is providing for Israel and consistently provides diplomatic cover for it at the U.N., often being the sole country vetoing international demands for a cease-fire.

Political Ramifications and Public Opinion

As the U.S. General Election nears, promising a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, Biden is facing a domestic challenge over his support for Israel's war in Gaza, particularly from many young liberals and Muslim and Arab Americans. This threatens to cost him crucial votes, particularly in swing states. Vice President Kamala Harris issued harsh comments in a speech on Sunday, urging a cease-fire, saying, "People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane." But Netanyahu is insistent that a cease-fire would threaten the Israeli Defense Force's momentum and that total victory is within reach.

International Efforts to Mitigate the Humanitarian Crisis

Efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza are underway, with a ship preparing to leave Cyprus with humanitarian aid for Gaza, as international donors launch a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory facing widespread hunger and shortages of essential supplies after five months of war. The European Union, United States, United Arab Emirates, and other countries are involved in the effort to address the humanitarian crisis, highlighting the global concern over the situation.

The strained relations between Biden and Netanyahu over the handling of the Gaza war reflect a significant test for the so-called special relationship between the U.S. and Israel. With Netanyahu's domestic approval rating at its lowest in more than 16 years at the helm, and Biden's administration facing criticism both domestically and internationally, the outcome of this conflict could reshape international politics in profound ways. The world watches closely as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution to the crisis, with the humanitarian disaster in Gaza serving as a grim backdrop to these high-stakes negotiations.