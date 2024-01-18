Biden Maintains Slight Lead in Latest Polls Amid Trump's Iowa Caucus Victory

As America's political gears shift towards the 2024 presidential election, recent polls paint a tantalizingly close race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. A slight advantage for Biden emerged in national surveys conducted by Ipsos and YouGov, with the former President nipping at his heels.

Advertisment

Unfolding the Numbers

An Ipsos poll involving 3,815 registered voters indicated that Biden was the pick for 40% of respondents, while Trump lagged only slightly behind with 38%. A YouGov survey of 1,472 registered voters painted a similar picture—Biden held 44% of the vote, with Trump trailing by a single percentage point at 43%. Though the nationwide preference leans towards Biden, Trump is perceived to have the upper hand in crucial swing states.

Trump's Victory in Iowa Caucus

Advertisment

Trump recently notched a significant win in the Iowa Republican caucus, outdistancing his nearest contenders, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by about 30 percentage points. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, after a disappointing fourth-place finish, wrapped up his presidential campaign and threw his support behind Trump.

Political Dynamics and Demographic Splits

Biden acknowledged Trump's 'clear front runner' status for the Republican nomination post-Iowa win and made a rallying call for campaign donations. This victory solidifies Trump's hold on the Republican Party and primes the stage for a potential face-off with Biden in the next presidential election. The polls also unveiled demographic divisions—Biden held sway over younger voters and female voters, while Trump led among voters aged 65 and older, male voters, and white voters. Biden, however, was the preferred choice among Black and Hispanic voters.