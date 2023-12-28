en English
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:53 am EST
President Joe Biden is setting the stage for his 2024 reelection campaign, assembling a potent coalition of high-profile surrogates to fortify his chances amid concerns regarding his low approval ratings. Among these surrogates, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have emerged as key figures in Biden’s strategic campaign network.

The Power of Surrogacy

Surrogates in a political campaign serve as influential mouthpieces, extending the candidate’s reach and amplifying their message. In Biden’s case, his surrogates hold significant clout within the Democratic party, making them invaluable assets in his reelection bid. Governor Gavin Newsom, renowned for his media savvy and debating prowess, has proven to be a powerful advocate for Biden. Despite California being a Democratic stronghold, Newsom’s appeal spans across the nation, potentially drawing younger voters into Biden’s camp.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a seasoned political veteran, brings to the table her formidable fundraising capabilities and her deep connection with segments of the Democratic base. Her support for Biden’s foreign policies and her recent op-ed on the Israel-Hamas war reflect her alignment with Biden’s stances, reinforcing the unity of the Democratic party.

Popular Figures Rallying Support

Michelle Obama, with her widespread influence and high approval ratings, is poised to boost Biden’s support, particularly among Black women voters. Her involvement through When We All Vote, an initiative aimed at increasing voter participation, can potentially galvanize a large segment of the electorate. Former President Barack Obama remains an active and powerful surrogate, recently joining Biden on a video to promote the Affordable Care Act.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden’s campaign, could provide a crucial advantage in the swing state of Michigan, appealing to women voters on the vital issue of reproductive rights. Other Democratic governors like Wes Moore of Maryland and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois are also vocal in their support for Biden.

Celebrity Endorsements and Fundraising

Biden’s campaign is not only supported by political heavyweights but also by Hollywood celebrities. These figures have been instrumental during fundraising events, with Biden raising significant funds in Los Angeles and campaigning alongside Vice President Harris and other notable personalities in San Francisco. The enlistment of these surrogates forms part of a strategic effort to energize the Democratic base and secure key swing states where Biden faces challenges, such as Michigan, where recent polls suggest a lead for former President Trump.

In conclusion, as the 2024 elections draw near, Biden’s campaign is pulling out all the stops, leveraging the support of influential surrogates to bolster his chances. The strategic enlistment of these surrogates seeks not just to secure the Democratic base, but also to win over key swing states, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched election.

Elections Politics United States
