Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings

In the midst of low approval ratings, President Joe Biden is intensifying his re-election campaign efforts, focusing on the ongoing struggle for democracy and racial justice. With a series of public speeches and nationwide events, Biden aims to rekindle voter support by drawing stark contrasts between his leadership and that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Redefining the Campaign Narrative

The Biden campaign has been using Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 race as a cornerstone of their strategy, framing the election as a battle to save the country from a dangerous opponent. The campaign’s approach is to make the upcoming 2024 election about Trump rather than a referendum on Biden. This approach is further emphasized by frequent mentions of Trump during campaign conference calls and events.

A Speech at Valley Forge

Biden plans to deliver a key speech near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, a symbolic site deeply embedded in American revolutionary history. The speech will serve as an opportunity for Biden to remind voters of the alternative to his re-election, and engage more aggressively in his 2024 efforts. The speech is expected to draw parallels between the struggle for democracy during the Revolutionary War and the current political climate, presenting Biden as the defender of these democratic values.

Intensified Campaign Efforts

The Biden campaign is set to hire organizing teams in every battleground state and dispatch Vice President Kamala Harris on a national tour focused on abortion rights. This surge in activity reflects the campaign’s commitment to engage more directly with voters on key issues and to build a strong grassroots network. The campaign is also planning a series of events in battleground states to highlight Biden’s accomplishments and policy agenda, including protecting Obamacare, relieving student debt, and implementing tax measures.

Biden vs Trump: A Contrast in Leadership

As the campaign gains momentum, Biden’s team is keen to emphasize the differences between his leadership style and that of Trump. The campaign is focused on convincing influential figures and media outlets to view the race on their terms, presenting Biden as a leader committed to preserving democracy and personal freedoms. If Trump becomes the Republican nominee, the Biden campaign plans to focus on parts of his record and promises he failed to deliver on, arguing that other Republican candidates are indistinguishable from Trump in their allegiance to MAGA Republican extremism.